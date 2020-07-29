Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 115.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $8.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.07. The company had a trading volume of 120,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,274. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

