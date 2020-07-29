Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,488,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,338,000 after purchasing an additional 302,682 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $187.54. 94,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,033. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day moving average of $176.12. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

