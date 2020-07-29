Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 15,341 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,341 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,320,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,792,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $520,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.33. The company had a trading volume of 431,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,422,771. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.30.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

