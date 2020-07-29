Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 15,496 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,496 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.12. The company had a trading volume of 570,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,424,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

