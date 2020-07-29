Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 44,548 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,548 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,022. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.57. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

