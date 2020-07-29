Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,001,252 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

