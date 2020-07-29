Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 658,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219,840 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises about 1.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $27,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $254,656.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 216,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,800 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.