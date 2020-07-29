ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Shares Gap Up to $10.61

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.16, but opened at $10.61. ProShares UltraShort Silver shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 35,260 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver in the first quarter valued at $2,882,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver in the first quarter valued at $6,327,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

