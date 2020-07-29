Puzo Michael J Boosts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Puzo Michael J grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 3.5% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Shares of CNI traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.86. 60,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,484. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.07.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.