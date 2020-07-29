Puzo Michael J Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Puzo Michael J increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.5% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in CVS Health by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,659 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 32.1% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CVS Health by 42.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,464,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $383,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in CVS Health by 26.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,574,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,484 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,432. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.59. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

