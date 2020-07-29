Puzo Michael J Buys 4,024 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Puzo Michael J boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,229 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $8.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $308.73. 106,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,676. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $315.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

