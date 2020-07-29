Puzo Michael J Buys Shares of 825 American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Puzo Michael J bought a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in American Tower by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,903,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Tower by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 437,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,524,000 after purchasing an additional 114,751 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.00. The stock had a trading volume of 57,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $269.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.33.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

