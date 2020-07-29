Puzo Michael J Cuts Stock Position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Puzo Michael J lessened its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. NESTLE S A/S makes up approximately 3.7% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,021,000 after purchasing an additional 53,788 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,000,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.8% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 850,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,628,000 after acquiring an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the first quarter worth $35,495,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 237,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSRGY traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.49. 196,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,931. NESTLE S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.15. The company has a market capitalization of $347.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.35.

NSRGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

