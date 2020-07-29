Puzo Michael J Grows Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Puzo Michael J increased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up about 1.8% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Paypal during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paypal from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $7.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.75. 414,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635,131. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $183.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $213.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

