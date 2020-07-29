Puzo Michael J Purchases 3,830 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Puzo Michael J grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises 2.0% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 32,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,443,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 2,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.06.

BDX traded up $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.94. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

