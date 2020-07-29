Puzo Michael J Purchases 6,040 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Puzo Michael J increased its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 79,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.84.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

