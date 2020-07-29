Puzo Michael J Sells 100 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Puzo Michael J cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,579,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,160,000 after acquiring an additional 607,932 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1,292.0% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $2,199,352.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,132,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,858,084,615.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $162.90. The company had a trading volume of 100,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,847. The firm has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

