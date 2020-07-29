Puzo Michael J Sells 879 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Puzo Michael J reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.9% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Fiserv by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after acquiring an additional 68,148 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 50.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.52.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.67. The company had a trading volume of 58,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,056. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.