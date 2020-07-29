Puzo Michael J Takes $4.48 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Puzo Michael J bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $451,485,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,012,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $622,230,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.68. 349,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,682,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

