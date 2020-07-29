R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Invests $456,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.23. The stock had a trading volume of 75,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,450. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.