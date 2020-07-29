R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after buying an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,717,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $164.51. 85,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,253. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.