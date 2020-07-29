R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 4,073 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,875,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,050. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.46.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

