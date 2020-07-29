Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Fayerweather Charles

Fayerweather Charles raised its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises 2.4% of Fayerweather Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,026. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.96. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $230.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

