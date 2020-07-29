Savior LLC Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Savior LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,881 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.79. 1,267,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,390. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.10. The company has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.23.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

