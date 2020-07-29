Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 469,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,372 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $28,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.07. 1,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,380. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $61.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.