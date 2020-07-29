Somerville Kurt F Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 100.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,325 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $8.43 on Wednesday, reaching $308.36. 100,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,676. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.53. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The company has a market cap of $291.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

