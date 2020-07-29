Somerville Kurt F Has $1.93 Million Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Somerville Kurt F cut its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,106 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 51,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 72,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,795. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.98. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Standpoint Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.84.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.