Somerville Kurt F Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Somerville Kurt F reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $9.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $418.00. The stock had a trading volume of 163,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.39 and a 52 week high of $431.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and sold 263,430 shares valued at $98,818,407. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.