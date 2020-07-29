Somerville Kurt F Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up approximately 1.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,390. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.94. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

