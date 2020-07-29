Somerville Kurt F Purchases 1,300 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $787,934,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after buying an additional 7,497,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after buying an additional 6,842,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after buying an additional 2,693,223 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,789. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

