Somerville Kurt F Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Somerville Kurt F increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,786 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Illumina comprises approximately 1.6% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 108,767 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,082,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,088 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $647,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,225. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $402.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,546,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,541,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,943,381 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

