Somerville Kurt F Sells 2,015 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.89. The stock had a trading volume of 87,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,790. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

