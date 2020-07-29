Somerville Kurt F Sells 26,464 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,464 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FTV shares. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $314,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,348,843.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 89,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,259. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.02. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $80.61. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

