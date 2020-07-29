SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.11. 921,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,993,546. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $184.26.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

