SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Decreased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,869,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,011 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 9.3% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 1.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $79,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,388.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,730,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,929,000 after buying an additional 24,935,058 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,077,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,940,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,884 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,151,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,463,000.

SPDW traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $29.21. 66,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,982. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

