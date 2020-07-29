SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,699 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 1.00% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $25,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,158,000 after purchasing an additional 542,131 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,900,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,415,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,698,000 after buying an additional 338,787 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 651,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after buying an additional 465,507 shares during the period.

SPTL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

