SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,135 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 8.1% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 1.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $69,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 56,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPSB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,959. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.