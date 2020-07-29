Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,296 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,691. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.