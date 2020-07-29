Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 72,674 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1,060.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,674 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.1% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 622.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 753.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,443,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 477,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,661,378. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

