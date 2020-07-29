Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 24,917 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.61. 96,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,253. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.