Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,690 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.3% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 565.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.60. 14,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,349. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $51.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35.

