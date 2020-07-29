Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,936,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,667,000 after acquiring an additional 651,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,530,000 after acquiring an additional 892,603 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,993,546. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $184.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.48.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

