Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.56 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 633.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,349 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,669,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 148,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 44,716 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,003. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $63.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

