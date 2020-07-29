Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 296,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,041,000 after acquiring an additional 58,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,495,000 after purchasing an additional 62,939 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,780,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 57,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $100.06. 1,590,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.