Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,896 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.81.

Starbucks stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.25. The stock had a trading volume of 608,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,239. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $98.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

