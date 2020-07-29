Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000. Southern comprises 1.1% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 114,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,262.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,090. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

