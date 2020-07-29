Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,750 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 95,925 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 589,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Elefante Mark B grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the second quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 11,456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 202.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,398 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 171,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,724 shares of company stock worth $10,377,028 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.50. 227,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,659,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $101.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.22. The company has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

