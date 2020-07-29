Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 921 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.76. The company had a trading volume of 57,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

