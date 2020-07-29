Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.63. 56,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,759. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.