Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after buying an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $487,569,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $262,381,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $83,381,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,711,000 after buying an additional 3,263,586 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,400,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,349,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 16,424,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

